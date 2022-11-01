Previous
Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Monarch Butterfly!

Glad to see that there were still a few of these guys around at the flower garden this morning.
1st November 2022

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
And such a good pose he gave you. Nice lighting
November 2nd, 2022  
