Photo 2673
Monarch Butterfly!
Glad to see that there were still a few of these guys around at the flower garden this morning.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
2722
2671
2723
2672
2426
2724
2673
2427
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st November 2022 10:05am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
And such a good pose he gave you. Nice lighting
November 2nd, 2022
