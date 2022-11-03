Previous
Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 2675

Pileated Woodpecker!

Mr Pileated just happened to fly across the trail and I saw where it landed, so was able to get a few shots.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Some nice clear focused shots!
November 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such wonderful clarity and detail, beautiful background too.
November 4th, 2022  
