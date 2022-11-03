Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2675
Pileated Woodpecker!
Mr Pileated just happened to fly across the trail and I saw where it landed, so was able to get a few shots.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7830
photos
186
followers
54
following
732% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd November 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Some nice clear focused shots!
November 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such wonderful clarity and detail, beautiful background too.
November 4th, 2022
