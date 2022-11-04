Previous
Butterflys, Floating Around! by rickster549
Photo 2676

Butterflys, Floating Around!

Saw these two Zebrawings floating around so had to try to get a moving shot. Looks like it focused in on the one on the right, but not so much on the one on the left.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Rick

Jane Pittenger ace
Oh sunshine…I hardly remember what that looks or feels like
November 5th, 2022  
