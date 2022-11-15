Previous
Momma Raccoon, Off and Running! by rickster549
Momma Raccoon, Off and Running!

First saw the mom down on the ground eating up some food, but then she took off up the tree and I was able to get a couple of shots before she got to the top of the tree.
Milanie ace
You got some great details in this shot
November 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
How wonderful that she stops to see what you are doing! Great shot of her.
November 16th, 2022  
