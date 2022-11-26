Previous
Woodstork Looking for a Bite to Eat! by rickster549
Woodstork Looking for a Bite to Eat!

This guy was busy searching for some sort of snack. Not sure what they are after, but it's quite a feat the way they use that foot to scratch along under the water.and I guess, scare something out for them to grab.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
They definitely are the oddest looking birds!
November 27th, 2022  
