Sleepy Barred Owl! by rickster549
Sleepy Barred Owl!

Just couldn't get this fellow to look down at me this morning. He was being very unsociable and just wouldn't move. I tried to move around, but this was about the best view that I could get of it.
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
