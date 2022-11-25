Sign up
Photo 2692
Sleepy Barred Owl!
Just couldn't get this fellow to look down at me this morning. He was being very unsociable and just wouldn't move. I tried to move around, but this was about the best view that I could get of it.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7881
photos
182
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th November 2022 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
