Photo 2702
Sleepy Owl, Again!
Guess I need to change my time of going down, as it seems like the owls are all asleep at that time. Tried to hang around a little bit, but the blasted mosquitoes were so bad, I just couldn't stand it, and had to leave with what I had.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th December 2022 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
