Photo 2783
The Woodstork Was Taking a Break!
Think it had come out of that tree that I posted yesterday. So figured that it might have been taking a break from gathering limbs and branches.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2023 9:37am
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture.
February 25th, 2023
Milanie
ace
They are the darndest looking birds! Nice sharp detail
February 25th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
brilliant hope he doesn't keep walking ....
February 25th, 2023
Joy's Focus
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 25th, 2023
