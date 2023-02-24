Previous
The Woodstork Was Taking a Break! by rickster549
The Woodstork Was Taking a Break!

Think it had come out of that tree that I posted yesterday. So figured that it might have been taking a break from gathering limbs and branches.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture.
February 25th, 2023  
Milanie ace
They are the darndest looking birds! Nice sharp detail
February 25th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
brilliant hope he doesn't keep walking ....
February 25th, 2023  
Joy's Focus ace
Wonderful capture!
February 25th, 2023  
