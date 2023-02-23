Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2782
Egret Trying to Attract a Mate!
Think it's a she, but regardless, it was really flashing those feathers around. So neat to watch them do their dance when they are trying to attract the mate.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8151
photos
184
followers
53
following
762% complete
View this month »
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
Latest from all albums
2831
2780
2832
2781
2535
2833
2782
2536
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2023 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture! Love the plumage!
February 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks all dressed up looking for a mate.
February 24th, 2023
*lynn
ace
so beautiful
February 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a perfect shot, Love the details and those wonderful feathers.
February 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close