Previous
Next
Egret Trying to Attract a Mate! by rickster549
Photo 2782

Egret Trying to Attract a Mate!

Think it's a she, but regardless, it was really flashing those feathers around. So neat to watch them do their dance when they are trying to attract the mate.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
762% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture! Love the plumage!
February 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks all dressed up looking for a mate.
February 24th, 2023  
*lynn ace
so beautiful
February 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a perfect shot, Love the details and those wonderful feathers.
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise