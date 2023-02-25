Previous
Tri-Colored Heron Posing on the Fence! by rickster549
Photo 2784

Tri-Colored Heron Posing on the Fence!

You never know where the birds will land. This guy was on the railing soaking up the rays. He'll be there until someone walks by.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
He sure was a nice one to come across - love those feathers
February 26th, 2023  
