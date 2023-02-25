Sign up
Photo 2784
Tri-Colored Heron Posing on the Fence!
You never know where the birds will land. This guy was on the railing soaking up the rays. He'll be there until someone walks by.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2023 9:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
He sure was a nice one to come across - love those feathers
February 26th, 2023
