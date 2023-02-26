Previous
The Moon Was Shining Bright Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2785

The Moon Was Shining Bright Tonight!

Sort of a slow day today, but did see the moon while down for sunset, so had to get out and get a few shots after I got home.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Rick

@rickster549
