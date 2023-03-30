Sign up
Photo 2817
Carolina Wren, Singing Away!
Walked by this one and it just kept singing so had to get a few shots.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
1
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8256
photos
179
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th March 2023 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Nice shot and great timing
March 31st, 2023
