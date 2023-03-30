Previous
Carolina Wren, Singing Away! by rickster549
Photo 2817

Carolina Wren, Singing Away!

Walked by this one and it just kept singing so had to get a few shots.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Nice shot and great timing
March 31st, 2023  
