One of the Adults Just Dropped off Breakfast! by rickster549
Photo 2830

One of the Adults Just Dropped off Breakfast!

Not sure if it's mom or dad, but one of them flew up to the nest and made a delivery and then sort of stepped off to the side. Guess she's making them fend for themselves in the nest.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Great shot
April 13th, 2023  
