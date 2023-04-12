Sign up
Photo 2830
One of the Adults Just Dropped off Breakfast!
Not sure if it's mom or dad, but one of them flew up to the nest and made a delivery and then sort of stepped off to the side. Guess she's making them fend for themselves in the nest.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8295
photos
179
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th April 2023 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Great shot
April 13th, 2023
