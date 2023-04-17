Previous
Mom, Was Done Feeding the Chicks! by rickster549
Photo 2835

Mom, Was Done Feeding the Chicks!

Mom had been on the nest for quite a while feeding the babies and then she turned and hopped up to that limb and was off to the windy skies.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Rick

