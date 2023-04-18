Previous
Great Horned Owl!! by rickster549
Photo 2836

Great Horned Owl!!

Hoot, Hoot, Yay, I finally found one of these guys today. Heard a few noises that I thought might have been one of them and then started looking up in the trees in the general area. Saw this one protrusion, and first thought was that it was just a limb sticking up and wasn't even looking at it with the camera. So finally decided to take a quick look, and boy, was I happy that I did. Saw that face and almost let out a yell for joy. There were several people that just happened to be around and was able to point it out to them. And with that, it always makes me laugh, when the first question out of the people, is, I didn't know owls came out in the day time. Oh well, guess I can teach them a little about nature.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

