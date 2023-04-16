Previous
Guess the Nest Needed a Little Touch-up! by rickster549
Photo 2834

Guess the Nest Needed a Little Touch-up!

Guess the Osprey's thought that the nest wasn't quite comfortable enough for them, or maybe the little ones. So they were bringing in a little moss to cushion out the seating area.
16th April 2023

Rick

Milanie ace
This would be so neat to see.
April 17th, 2023  
