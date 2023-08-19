Previous
Dragonfly Head! by rickster549
Photo 2950

Dragonfly Head!

Had the macro lens on yesterday and tried to get some close-ups on the dragonfly. Just got to try it now using the tripod to get a little more detail.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Rick

@rickster549
@rickster549
*lynn ace
amazing
August 20th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
I agree, amazing.
August 20th, 2023  
