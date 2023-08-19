Sign up
Photo 2950
Dragonfly Head!
Had the macro lens on yesterday and tried to get some close-ups on the dragonfly. Just got to try it now using the tripod to get a little more detail.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
misc-rick365
*lynn
ace
amazing
August 20th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
I agree, amazing.
August 20th, 2023
