Previous
Photo 2955
Moon Shot of the Night!
Had some fairly clear skies tonight, so the moon was shining bright. So had to get a few shots after I got home from sunset. Best on black if you have the time.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th August 2023 8:58pm
Tags
misc-rick365
