Palamedes Swallowtail! by rickster549
Photo 2956

Palamedes Swallowtail!

Saw one of these today, but it would hardly sit still long enough to get a nice clear shot. Was finally able to move around and get somewhat of a clear shot of it.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
amyK ace
Gorgeous close up
August 26th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
So pretty
August 26th, 2023  
