Previous
Photo 2957
A Live Cicada!
Actually saw this one fly into the bushes where I was trying to get a butterfly shot, so had to step back and get a few shots of this guy. Usually only find the shell that they have shed.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
