A Live Cicada! by rickster549
Photo 2957

A Live Cicada!

Actually saw this one fly into the bushes where I was trying to get a butterfly shot, so had to step back and get a few shots of this guy. Usually only find the shell that they have shed.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Rick

