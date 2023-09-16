Previous
Ugly Duckling! by rickster549
Photo 2973

Ugly Duckling!

Saw this guy getting a sip from that nasty pond. Guess it needs to move on to the next pond and hopefully, better water.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
814% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
He is an odd looking guy
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise