Previous
Photo 3003
Juvenile Ibis on the Prowl!
Found a group of the Ibis out in my yard as I returned from this mornings outing. This was the only juvenile with the group. All of the others, were solid white, which this one will be before too much longer.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Linda Godwin
Great catch looks like he is one that’s going to make it
October 17th, 2023
