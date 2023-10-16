Previous
Juvenile Ibis on the Prowl! by rickster549
Photo 3003

Juvenile Ibis on the Prowl!

Found a group of the Ibis out in my yard as I returned from this mornings outing. This was the only juvenile with the group. All of the others, were solid white, which this one will be before too much longer.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
822% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Great catch looks like he is one that’s going to make it
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise