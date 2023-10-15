Previous
Orb Weaver! by rickster549
Photo 3002

Orb Weaver!

Pretty sure that"s what this one is. Just glad it wasn't going across the trail at face height.
15th October 2023

Rick

amyK
Nice details
October 16th, 2023  
