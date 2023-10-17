Previous
The Tinyest Mushrooms That I've Ever Seen! by rickster549
Photo 3004

The Tinyest Mushrooms That I've Ever Seen!

Walked by these and thought it was just some mold on the ground. Upon further inspection/camera shot, noticed that it was a clump of tiny mushrooms. They might compare to the size of an unpopped kernel of corn.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise