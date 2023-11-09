Previous
Bald Eagles Talking up a Storm! by rickster549
Photo 3027

Bald Eagles Talking up a Storm!

Not sure what they were talking about, but they were sure going at it, right after they landed. This is a tree right next to their nest tree. Again, not sure why they didn't go to the nest tree, but they didn't.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Fantastic capture! I love to watch the Eagles and even better when they're communicating with each other!!
November 10th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
With the light, it looks like a painting
November 10th, 2023  
amyK ace
Cool shot; great timing
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise