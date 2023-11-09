Sign up
Previous
Photo 3027
Bald Eagles Talking up a Storm!
Not sure what they were talking about, but they were sure going at it, right after they landed. This is a tree right next to their nest tree. Again, not sure why they didn't go to the nest tree, but they didn't.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th November 2023 5:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Paula Fontanini
ace
Fantastic capture! I love to watch the Eagles and even better when they're communicating with each other!!
November 10th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
With the light, it looks like a painting
November 10th, 2023
amyK
ace
Cool shot; great timing
November 10th, 2023
