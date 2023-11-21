Previous
A Green Leaf Among All of the Brown Leaves! by rickster549
A Green Leaf Among All of the Brown Leaves!

Just happened to spot this somewhat green leaf laying amongst all of the brown leaves that had already fallen. This sycamore tree has almost shed all of the leaves, but there are some that will be falling soon.
