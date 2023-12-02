Sign up
Previous
Photo 3050
Snowy Egret!
Found this guy at one of the ponds in the neighborhood. It was walking around looking very hard for that certain minnow. Think I got a shot of that too, which I'll probably show later.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd December 2023 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
They are really beautiful
December 3rd, 2023
