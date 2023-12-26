Previous
Snowy Egret Taking a Break! by rickster549
Snowy Egret Taking a Break!

Saw this guy sitting on the railing as I was driving out of the neighborhood, so had to stop by for a couple of shots. Never knew that a couple of shots equated to probably 15 to 20 shots. :-)
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
