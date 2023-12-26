Sign up
Photo 3074
Photo 3074
Snowy Egret Taking a Break!
Saw this guy sitting on the railing as I was driving out of the neighborhood, so had to stop by for a couple of shots. Never knew that a couple of shots equated to probably 15 to 20 shots. :-)
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th December 2023 2:48pm
Tags
birds-rick365
