Barred Owl Searching the Grounds! by rickster549
Photo 3090

Barred Owl Searching the Grounds!

Walked the trail this afternoon just before sunset and was lucky enough to find this guy sitting up there. It was keeping a sharp eye on all things around, so it must have been looking for dinner. Just glad I wasn't on it's menu.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Rick

Paula Fontanini ace
Gorgeous shot of this beauty! I haven't seen any owls for a month...they must have flown to your neighborhood!! :)
January 12th, 2024  
