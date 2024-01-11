Sign up
Barred Owl Searching the Grounds!
Walked the trail this afternoon just before sunset and was lucky enough to find this guy sitting up there. It was keeping a sharp eye on all things around, so it must have been looking for dinner. Just glad I wasn't on it's menu.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th January 2024 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Paula Fontanini
ace
Gorgeous shot of this beauty! I haven't seen any owls for a month...they must have flown to your neighborhood!! :)
January 12th, 2024
