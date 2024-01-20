Sign up
Previous
Photo 3099
Dove, Searching the Grounds!!
Just happened to see this guy working the grounds as we were walking. Was able to stop and get a few shots before it flew off.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th January 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
