A Little ICM with the Camera! by rickster549
A Little ICM with the Camera!

Going through the park this morning and just happened to see the line of trees, so thought about the ICM, so had to stop and try a few shots.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Rick

John Falconer ace
Well done.
January 20th, 2024  
