Previous
Photo 3100
Tonight's Moon Shot!
Got back from sunset and had planned on getting a shot of the really bright moon, but by time I got out after I got back, some of the clouds had moved in, so probably not the clearest of shots.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
Kathy Burzynski
nice photo of the moon Rick
January 22nd, 2024
