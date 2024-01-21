Previous
Tonight's Moon Shot! by rickster549
Photo 3100

Tonight's Moon Shot!

Got back from sunset and had planned on getting a shot of the really bright moon, but by time I got out after I got back, some of the clouds had moved in, so probably not the clearest of shots.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
849% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy Burzynski
nice photo of the moon Rick
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise