Moonrise Over the Trees! by rickster549
Moonrise Over the Trees!

While watching the sunset on the other side of the pier, just happened to turn around and look in the opposite direction, and saw that the moon had risen above the trees.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Rick

