Osprey With It's Catch!

Saw this Osprey coming and got quite a few shots in air until it was almost over me, so I then decided to change the number of focus points and as I did, heard this big splash out in front of me. Wouldn't you know it, he dropped straight down and picked up that fish, right in front of me. So frustrating that I was trying to make a change and missed the splash down, right in front of me. Ugh!!!!