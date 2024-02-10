Previous
Osprey Checking Me Out! by rickster549
Osprey Checking Me Out!

This was the Osprey that I got yesterday as it made the splash down and was flying away. This was the shot, just before it decided to make it's dive straight down. Still can't believe that I missed that shot of it hitting the water. :-(
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549

Joy's Focus ace
I am just in awe of the fabulous detail you get of your feathered friends!
February 11th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Such amazing details you get when he's flying
February 11th, 2024  
Bill
Nice crisp shot.
February 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Magnificent!
February 11th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Still what you did get is amazing.
February 11th, 2024  
