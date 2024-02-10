Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3120
Osprey Checking Me Out!
This was the Osprey that I got yesterday as it made the splash down and was flying away. This was the shot, just before it decided to make it's dive straight down. Still can't believe that I missed that shot of it hitting the water. :-(
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9166
photos
169
followers
52
following
854% complete
View this month »
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
Latest from all albums
3118
2872
3171
3119
2873
3172
3120
2874
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th February 2024 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
I am just in awe of the fabulous detail you get of your feathered friends!
February 11th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Such amazing details you get when he's flying
February 11th, 2024
Bill
Nice crisp shot.
February 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Magnificent!
February 11th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Still what you did get is amazing.
February 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close