Another Osprey With It's Catch! by rickster549
Photo 3121

Another Osprey With It's Catch!

Went down on the pier again this morning and the Osprey was sitting in it's tree. Waited for a little bit and just as I was about to move for better view, down it went and grabbed the fish. I'm going to get a splash down one of these times.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
