Previous
Photo 3122
Mr Cardinal Sounding Off!
This guy actually let me walk around and get in a clear position for the shot. Might have been good that it was really sounding off, answering another cardinal somewhere in the distance.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th February 2024 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
