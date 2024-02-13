Previous
Found the Barred Owl This Morning! by rickster549
Found the Barred Owl This Morning!

Found the owl this morning, but it wasn't in the best of positions. I tried to move around to get a clearer view, but there just wasn't a clear view that I could get to. At least he turned his head around in my direction.
Rick

