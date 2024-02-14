Previous
Pileated Woodpecker Working on the Tree! by rickster549
Photo 3124

Pileated Woodpecker Working on the Tree!

Found Mr Pileated Woodpecker pecking away on this tree. Just couldn't catch any of the bark flying out of the tree as it was pecking.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Bill
Nice crisp shot of a great bird.
February 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely shot
February 15th, 2024  
