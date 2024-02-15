Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3125
Osprey Taking Off After Splashdown!
Still didn't quite get the splashdown like I wanted, but this is right after and the Osprey was flying away with it's catch. The disturbed water is the after effects of the splashdown as the Osprey is flying away.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9181
photos
168
followers
51
following
856% complete
View this month »
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Latest from all albums
3123
2877
3176
3124
2878
3177
3125
2879
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th February 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close