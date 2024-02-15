Previous
Osprey Taking Off After Splashdown! by rickster549
Photo 3125

Osprey Taking Off After Splashdown!

Still didn't quite get the splashdown like I wanted, but this is right after and the Osprey was flying away with it's catch. The disturbed water is the after effects of the splashdown as the Osprey is flying away.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
856% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise