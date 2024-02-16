Previous
Valentine Rose Hanging in There! by rickster549
Photo 3126

Valentine Rose Hanging in There!

Did some macro work on this one. Took some time to get the lens at the right distance to get it into focus, but think I finally got the right distance.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Rick

Bill
Nice job of filling the screen. Very pretty.
February 17th, 2024  
