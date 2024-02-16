Sign up
Previous
Photo 3126
Valentine Rose Hanging in There!
Did some macro work on this one. Took some time to get the lens at the right distance to get it into focus, but think I finally got the right distance.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9184
photos
167
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th February 2024 7:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers-rick365
Bill
Nice job of filling the screen. Very pretty.
February 17th, 2024
