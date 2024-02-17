Sign up
Previous
Photo 3127
Unknown Bird!
Did manage to get out for a short time today, as it's been raining here most of the day. Saw this little one down on the ground hopping around and it would at least stay still long enough to get focused.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th February 2024 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Perfect capture of the little one.
February 18th, 2024
amyK
ace
Cute little bird; nice shot
February 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's a very interesting looking bird - I love his spotty appearance.
February 18th, 2024
