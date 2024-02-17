Previous
Unknown Bird! by rickster549
Did manage to get out for a short time today, as it's been raining here most of the day. Saw this little one down on the ground hopping around and it would at least stay still long enough to get focused.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Joy's Focus ace
Perfect capture of the little one.
February 18th, 2024  
amyK ace
Cute little bird; nice shot
February 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's a very interesting looking bird - I love his spotty appearance.
February 18th, 2024  
