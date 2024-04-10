Previous
Think This May Also Be Mom!

When I got into view of the nest, this one was sitting down in the nest. Waited for a bit, and then all of a sudden, she just jumped up on the side of the nest and away she went. At least I was mostly ready for the take-off
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Super shot
April 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a dramatic shot - super!
April 11th, 2024  
