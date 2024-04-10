Sign up
Previous
Photo 3180
Think This May Also Be Mom!
When I got into view of the nest, this one was sitting down in the nest. Waited for a bit, and then all of a sudden, she just jumped up on the side of the nest and away she went. At least I was mostly ready for the take-off
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9346
photos
167
followers
52
following
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Super shot
April 11th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a dramatic shot - super!
April 11th, 2024
