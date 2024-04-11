Previous
One More From Yesterday's Take-off! by rickster549
Photo 3181

One More From Yesterday's Take-off!

One more shot from yesterdays take-off, as it was getting up to speed. Love it when they spread those wings like that.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
871% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
April 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise