Previous
Barred Owl on the Limb! by rickster549
Photo 3182

Barred Owl on the Limb!

This seems to be a favorite spot for this owl. Don't know for certain that it's the same one, but most likely it is, as it is sitting on the same branch that I saw it on the other day.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
871% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise