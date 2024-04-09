Previous
Little Blue Heron on the Prowl! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron on the Prowl!

This guy was just walking around the pond looking for that special snack. Never did see it go after anything, but it sure seemed like it was looking very hard.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Rick

@rickster549
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool capture.
April 10th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely prowler!
April 10th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Nice capture with the leg up so you can see that big clawed foot.
April 10th, 2024  
