Previous
Next
First Attempt at Christmas Decorations! by rickster549
Photo 1408

First Attempt at Christmas Decorations!

Shot this one free-hand, so it's probably not as sharp as it should be. If the weather is better tomorrow, might have to try it on the tripod and different settings.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Tricky exposure for sure but nice composition
December 21st, 2019  
Nick ace
Is this your home? It looks very festive.
December 21st, 2019  
Milanie ace
Like the nighttime shot of Christmas lights.
December 21st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise