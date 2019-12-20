Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1408
First Attempt at Christmas Decorations!
Shot this one free-hand, so it's probably not as sharp as it should be. If the weather is better tomorrow, might have to try it on the tripod and different settings.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Tricky exposure for sure but nice composition
December 21st, 2019
Nick
ace
Is this your home? It looks very festive.
December 21st, 2019
Milanie
ace
Like the nighttime shot of Christmas lights.
December 21st, 2019
