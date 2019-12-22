Previous
Wet Bench! by rickster549
Photo 1410

Wet Bench!

Things are really slow right now, so tried to make something out of the wet bench. Looks like dof is about the only thing that is present.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Rick

