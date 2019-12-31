Sign up
Photo 1414
Woodstork Wasn't Going to sit Still for Me Today!
Tried to sneak up on several birds today, but they were not going to have it. And off they went.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4778
photos
127
followers
32
following
387% complete
View this month »
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Latest from all albums
1704
1656
1705
1657
1413
1706
1658
1414
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st December 2019 2:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Lovely shot, I hope you have more luck in 2020.
January 1st, 2020
