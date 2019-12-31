Previous
Woodstork Wasn't Going to sit Still for Me Today! by rickster549
Woodstork Wasn't Going to sit Still for Me Today!

Tried to sneak up on several birds today, but they were not going to have it. And off they went.
Rick

Diana Ludwigs ace
Lovely shot, I hope you have more luck in 2020.
January 1st, 2020  
