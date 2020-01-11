Sign up
Photo 1425
Barred Owl Watching Over Things!
Just happened to catch this guy sitting up there. Got a few shots, and then other people came along and were making quite a bit of noise, so that was all it took for this guy. It was off to another tree, out in the deeper woods.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4811
photos
132
followers
32
following
390% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th January 2020 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Glad you got there first- love your owl shots
January 12th, 2020
