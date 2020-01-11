Previous
Next
Barred Owl Watching Over Things! by rickster549
Photo 1425

Barred Owl Watching Over Things!

Just happened to catch this guy sitting up there. Got a few shots, and then other people came along and were making quite a bit of noise, so that was all it took for this guy. It was off to another tree, out in the deeper woods.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
390% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Glad you got there first- love your owl shots
January 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise